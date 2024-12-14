Alejandro ‘Konejo’ González (18-6-3, 10 KOs) of Mexico City decisioned countryman Arturo ‘Bam Bam’ Hernández (10-6, 3 KOs). The 10 round bantamweight main event took place Friday night at the Futurama Centro Cultural in Mexico City, Mexico. After a closely contested first round Gonzalez began to take control of the fight. Gonzalez dropped Hernandez in round 3 and would go on to win the unanimous decision. The cards were 99-90 twice and 98-92 all for Gonzalez who won the vacant WBC silver bantamweight title.

In the 10 round co-main event unbeaten Yoali Mosqueda (12-0, 9 KOs) thrilled his local fans by stopping countryman Eduardo Perez (6-2, 3 KOs) in an exciting flyweight bout. Mosqueda came right out from the opening bell with steady pressure working the body and head. Perez matched the intensity but was not as successful connecting as Mosqueda kept his defense very tight. Mosqueda broke through in round 3 with a vicious serious of body shots that saw Perez forced to take a knee from the pain of the body shots. Perez gamely got to his feet and fired back and survived the remaining minute or so of the round. Mosqueda pounced on Perez in round 4 with more body shots and Perez crumbled to the canvas and the referee immediately waved off the bout. Mosqueda won the vacant WBC silver flyweight title.