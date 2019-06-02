WBA super middleweight champion Callum “Mundo” Smith (26-0, 19 KOs) destroyed former middleweight titlist Hassan N’Dam (37-4, 21 KOs) in three one-sided rounds on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



Smith dropped N’Dam with a left hook in round one and N’Dam had problems beating the count. Smith floored N’Dam again in round two. The fight ended after a crushing right hand knocked down N’Dam again in round three. Time was 2:26.