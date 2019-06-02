Photos: Emily Harney

In a huge upset, Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr (33-1, 22 KOs) stopped WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) in round seven on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



Late sub Ruiz, who entered six pounds heavier than in his previous fight last month, showed no ill effects with the extra weight. After two slow rounds, Joshua dropped Ruiz in round three. Ruiz, however, got up fired back furiously dropping Joshua twice. Joshua was saved by the bell. Ruiz let Joshua keep his distance and clear his head in round four. Ruiz rocked Joshua and dropped him two additional times in round seven prompting referee Michael Griffin to stop the fight. Time was 1:27. Andy Ruiz is the new heavyweight champion!!!!!

There is a rematch clause and promoter Eddie Hearn said the rematch will be in England at the end of the year.



–

