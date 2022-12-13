By Boxing Bob Newman

Quite often at boxing governing body conventions, the annual awards banquet closes the show. Many times, if there is a boxing card during a convention, it comes later during the convention as well. Perhaps when an organization has been around for a century, they’ve earned the right to break the mold and do things just a tad differently. Opening the WBA Centennial convention was a blockbuster 14-fight marathon show and today, the annual awards dinner was held. Not only fighters, but administrators, media, trainers, managers, matchmakers and more were honored for their efforts both in and out of the ring.

Media

Lucho Espada

Tom Hogan

Damon Gonzalez

ESPN Knockout crew

Osvaldo Principi

Lupe Contreras

Managers, Matchmakers, Promoters

Joe DeGuardia

Karim Acar

Sam Katkofsky

Nobu Ikushima

Roberto Diaz

Ricardo Rizzo

Sampson Lewkowicz

Phillip Fondu

Scott Hirsch

Chris Meyer

Ricardo Maldonado

Tuto Zabala

Vadim Kornilov

Artists

Patrick Killian

Felipe Pelaez

Special Recognition

Elena Mendoza (President Mendoza’s mother, who was celebrating her birthday today)

Dennis Martínez (Montreal Expos pitcher who pitched only the 13th perfect game in MLB history in July 28, 1991)

Trainers

Jimmy Montoya

Jacob Nasser

Female boxers

Jacqueline Calvo

Alycia Baumgardner

Clara Lescarat

Kina Malpartida

Jelena Mrdjenovich

Franchon Crews

Marlen Esparza

Cecilia Comunales

Hyun Mi Choi

Jackie Nava

Jake Paul (for his support)

WBA leadership

Mariana Borisova

Bob Mack

Alan Kim

Aurelio Fiengo

Boxers

Cory Spinks

Eddie Mustafa Muhammad

Michael Zerafa

William Zepeda

Celestino Caballero

Mariano Carrera

Erick Rosa

Alberto Puello

Sergio Martinez

Jesse Vargas

Nonito Donaire

Ryota Murata

Marcos Maidana

Winky Wright

Arsen Goulamirian

David Morrell

Paulie Malignaggi

Acelino Freitas

Juan Diaz

Miguel Cotto

Fernando Vargas

Bernard Hopkins

Evander Holyfield

Dmitrii Bivol – Fighter of the Year

