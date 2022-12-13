By Joe Koizumi
“Monster” Naoya Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs), 117.75, unified the four belts of the world bantamweight championship, as he patiently kept stalking and whipping WBO ruler Paul Butler (34-3, 15 KOs), 118, and finally dropped him with a flurry of punches to score a fine stoppage at 1:09 of the eleventh round on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.
(More to come)
Inoue the monster has too much power and what appears to also have a granite chin.
Butler came to survive. He wàs pounded all night but rarely opened up. Inoue stepped it up to a higher gear in the 11th and threw combinations with speed and power. A devastating body shot to the right side followed by a combination to body and head finally put him down. Butler was still obviously hurt to the body as he lay back on the canvas trying to catch his breath after the ref stopped it.
I believe Inoue could have taken him out earlier with a sustained attack but it was a treat to watch him go the rounds. A fight between Stephen Fulton and Inoue would be a megafight but I’d bet on Inoue’s punching power any day. Inoue is a
special fighter who will continue to make noise in the next two weight classes. Next stop, super bantamweight division.
Monster was superb. He made Paul Butler look like a pedestrian. No contest.
Maybe he’ll stick around at 118 to see if Ioka beats Franco and is interested in moving up, otherwise, I think Fulton is moving up to featherweight; if he stays, that’s two vacant belts and the other two are with the same guy. I don’t know how well Inoue does moving up past bantam, but as it stands right now, he’s one of the best small fighters of all time. He’s the best Japanese fighter most of us have ever seen and the second best Asian fighter altogether and he’s only 29 years old! There’s probably another 2-3 years of prime left for him.
Monster” Naoya Inoue should move up in weight to featherweight since he already dominated the batamweight division.
Inoue should not move up. At his height with his frame he is perfect for bantamweight. Seeing a guy at his ideal weight is awesome. If he moves up he will be beaten by a naturally bigger opponent the way the last few special bantamweights were: Rigo and Donaire. He should stay at bantamweight and beat all comers for a few years and then retire. If the big guys want to fight him they can go on a diet. What is everyone’s obsession with always wanting great fighters to move up in weight until they have a size disadvantage that makes them no longer great?
Butler did better than what the vast majority were expecting: a crushing defeat inside 5 rounds. He was honest in the ring trying to survive the onslaught from Inoue without recurring to dirty tactics, once Inoue leaves 118, he can try to regain his title with a huge chance to succeed, after all great job Butler
Would absolutely love to see Inoue vs Fulton!! Best fight that can be made &22! MSG or VEGAS!!