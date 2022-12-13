By Joe Koizumi

“Monster” Naoya Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs), 117.75, unified the four belts of the world bantamweight championship, as he patiently kept stalking and whipping WBO ruler Paul Butler (34-3, 15 KOs), 118, and finally dropped him with a flurry of punches to score a fine stoppage at 1:09 of the eleventh round on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

(More to come)