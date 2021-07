Watts-Russell postponed By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing A three-day lockdown in Melbourne because of a COVID-19 outbreak has postponed WBA cruiserweight title challenger Kane Watts’ (21-4, 13 KOs) ten round bout with Daniel Russell (7-2-2, 4 KOs) until July 24 at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. Jerusalem, Landero Make Weight

