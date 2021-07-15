The heavyweight trilogy showdown between WBC and lineal world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder — scheduled for Saturday, July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas – has been postponed due to Fury’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
The two will now meet Saturday, Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena, and live on ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV.
“I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait,” Fury said. “Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct. 9, and I will knock him spark out!”
“This is what we went to arbitration for,” said Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s manager. “He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on Oct. 9.”
Tickets purchased for July 24 will be honored for the rescheduled date.
Still dodging refunds on the first show though
I hope both are 100 percent in shape and strong. I tested positive for Coronavirus in December, Took me 2 weeks to feel better and needed oxygen throughout the time. Feeling good now but my stamina is not the same as before…
Not good …………………….
You can start training now fury…haha
I honestly think he spent the last month getting wasted watching England (soccer) in the Euros. Probably blew his training program because of it
Rumor has it, Fury was getting beat up in sparring and having drug issues. The Covid excuse is very convenient. Wilder and his new Trainer will have more time to synch and work on more technique.
Fury will likely work on bulking up and adding another 30lbs to his frame.
haha i think getting ‘beat up in sparring’ is the go to rumour for everything
Just admit it, this guy is a Dam joke and a disgrace to all of the Old Great Heavyweights in the past. He has done everything possible to try dodge Wilder and not have this fight. Fight you cheating bum or quit!
ya remember when that bum Fury smashed Wilder to pieces a year ago? That was interesting
Let a 280 pound man hit you in the head with a horseshoe in his glove and see how you respond. Clearly, Fury needed more time to prep for this fight. Revenge is a dish best served cold…Boommbb Sqquuaadd!!