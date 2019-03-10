By Ron Jackson

South African middleweight champion Walter Dlamini smashed Fernando Rodrigue to defeat in a non-title match-up scheduled for ten rounds, when the refeee stopped the fight at 1:23 into the second round, at the Kwa-Thema Community Hall in Springs on Sunday afternoon.

The 39-year-old Dlamini (72.40kg) who won the South African title in December last year when he stopped Wayne Groth in 40 seconds of the first round, came out fast at the bell in round one throwing big bombs at the 22-year-old Rodrigues (72.20kg). Rodrigues managed to survive as he resorted to holding and mauling before Dlamini caught him with a right uppercut and left to the head, that left him flat on his back near the end of the round.

Rodrigues managed to beat the count and it was rather surprising that the referee did not stop the fight.

It was a badly beaten Rodrigues who answered the bell for the second round as Dlamini continued to throw lefts and rights to the head and body, before referee Thabo Spampool stepped in to wave the fight off.

Dlamini improved his record to 17-6-4; 9 and the #6 rated Rodrigues saw his record drop to 6-2-1; 3.

The unused judges were Simon Mokadi, David van Nieuwenhuizen and Neville Hotz.

MICHAEL MOKOENA STOPS SA CHAMPION IN THE 6th ROUND.

In the main supporting bout in an untidy non-title lightweight bout scheduled for ten rounds Michael Mokoena (60.80kg) stopped the South African lightweight champion Thompsom Mokwana (61.05kg) at 1 minute 11 seconds into the sixth round.

The bigger and taller southpaw Mokoena 14-2; 13 was in control through the first sixth rounds, in a fight that was spoilt by too much holding and pushing by Mokwana 23-13-1; 12, who was deducted a point by referee Simon Mokadi in the third round.

The only highlight or incident in the fight which was a possibly a first in South African boxing history, was in the third round when both fighters were swinging wildly and connected with shots to the head, that sent them down for a double knockdown.

UNDERCARD

In the opening bout of the afternoon Mpumelelo Tshabalala (48.30kg) stopped Sanele Mhlungu (48.56kg) at 2 minutes 19 seconds into the fifth round in junior-flyweight contest and in a scheduled eight round cruiserweight fight Lebo Mashitoa (89.95kg) won on a fifth round technical knockout over Limbani Lano (88.40kg).

