Unbeaten welterweight Taras Shelestyuk (17-0, 10 KOs) delivered a dominating performance from start to finish on Saturday night in a private show at The Doubletree Hotel in Orange, California. The former Olympic bronze medalist from the 2012 London games thoroughly outpointed journeyman Martin Angel Martinez (18-17-1, 11 KOs) over eight rounds. Shelestyuk dropped Martinez in round four and cruised to an 80-71 unanimous decision on all three scorecards.