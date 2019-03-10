By Miguel Maravilla

WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs) of Akron, Ohio and Cuban welterweight Yordenis Ugas (23-4, 11 KOs) talked to the media following their fight Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Porter edged Ugas in winning a split decision and successfully defending his WBC title.

Porter said that he’s ready to take on Errol Spence, Keith Thurman, or Manny Pacquiao. Ugas said he was robbed and wants a rematch.

Shawn Porter

“I have no complaints about this fight. I wasn’t frustrated at all. The game plan was executed and we stuck to it. We studied Ugas, we knew that moving our feet that he would be thinking. We kept on for 12 rounds and we felt comfortable. I felt comfortable before they announced the decision.”

“I think I allowed him to counter me. I picked up on it but I wasn’t capitalizing. I slipped in the last round. If you thought something was wrong with me, nope, I was alright. What we did tonight is is what we had to do vs. Ugas.”

“I don’t want a rematch with Ugas. I have to go to another level. I’m looking at Errol Spence, Keith Thurman, or Manny Pacquiao. I look forward to any of those three fights. I don’t think I need to convince anyone. Yordanis did a terrific job. I went out there and did what I had to do.”

“My goal from here on out is to win every fight till I retire.”

Yordanis Ugas

“I felt I won the fight. Big time. The judges made a mistake as did the referee for not counting that a knockdown in the final round. I felt I won the fight clearly. The judges messed up.”

“I pushed the pace. I backed him up and pushed him. I came to fight. When they announced the decision I was surprised and expecting my hand to be raised.”

“Porter is a strong fighter but I came here to fight. Shawn didn’t want any part of me. I attacked the whole fight. I won.”

“I want a rematch. I deserve it. I did enough to win. The WBC should order a rematch. Overall I’m proud of myself. Opportunities will come out of this!”

