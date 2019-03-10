By Frank Hoke at ringside

Former world champion Robert Guerrero (35-6-1, 20 KOs) made his return scoring a knockout victory over Hevinson Herrera (24-17-1, 18 KOs) in a welterweight walkout bout on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Guerrero came out the aggressor attacking with his jab forcing Herrera to retreat along the ropes. An accidental headbutt in round two caused a cut over Herrera’s right eye. Picking up the pace in round five, Guerrero scored a knockdown.

Former WBA featherweight champion Jesus Cuellar (29-3, 22 KOs) made his return in emphatic fashion scoring a brutal knockout in 33 seconds of round two against Carlos Padilla (16-10-1, 10 KOs) in a lightweight bout. Cuellar pounced on Padilla from the opening bell throwing hooks up top and landed a vicious right hook that would put Padilla down.

Super lightweight Ruben Rodriguez (5-0, 2 KOs) keeps his unblemished record as he wins by unanimous decision defeating Jeremiah De Los Santos (0-1) in his pro debut. Rodriguez used a steady jab and made use of well-placed body shots.

Undefeated featherweight Isaac Avelar (16-0, 10 KOs) went back and forth in an all-out action-packed fight that would see Juan Antonio Lopez (13-6, 5 KOs) connect hard overhand lefts while taking combinations from Avelar to the head and body. In the 8th round, Lopez hit Avelar with a right hand that staggering him and knocking his mouthpiece out. The ref called for a timeout and Avelar was able to survive the round to remain undefeated.

Lightweight Rolando Romero (8-0, 7 KOs) scored a sensational first round knockout over Nicolas A. Velasquez (10-5, 3 KOs) connecting a hard right as Velasquez laid on the ropes.

Featherweight Jose Perez (7-1, 2 KOs) defeats Carlos Trevino (6-14-1 1 KO) in a one-sided performance that would see Perez earn a unanimous decision of 39-37 from the judges.