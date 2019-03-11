Unbeaten world-ranked bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (18-0, 10 KOs) of Nicaragua returns March 22nd. He will defend his NABA bantamweight title versus veteran Jesus Martinez (25-6, 12 KOs) of Colombia. The card will take place at the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida. This will be the first professional boxing event there in over three years. Upstart promoter M&R Promotions will host a fight series at the venue beginning March 22nd.

The other co-main event features local favorite and unbeaten welterweight Harold Calderon (18-0, 10 KOs) of Cuba. He will attempt to win his first professional title against an opponent to be announced.

Former world champion Ismael Barroso (20-3-2, 19 KOs) will look to get back on the winning track as he faces Enrique Martin Escobar (17-5, 14 KOs) of Argentina in a 10 round welterweight bout. Several other bouts will round out the undercard.

The year 2019 is expected to be a break out year for Lopez. Last year he saw his WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) managerial stablemates Cristofer Rosales and Felix Alvarado crowned world champions. Lopez is a future world title hopeful from the group. He is now based and training in Miami.

Ramirez sees this not only as an opportunity for Lopez to grow a local fanbase but for boxing in general in Miami to grow. “Miami has very knowledgeable and passionate boxing fans. I think they will enjoy not only “Melo’s” fights but all the fight action in general in this series,” said Ramirez.

Venue:Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort, in Miami, Florida

500 SW 177 Av. Miami, Florida 33194

Doors open at 6:00PM