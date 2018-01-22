Wallin fighting on Usyk-Briedis undercard

Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin (18-0, 12 KOs) is back in action on January 27 fighting on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series semi-final between cruiserweight world champions Aleksandr Usyk and Mairis Briedis in Riga.

The undefeated 27 year-old returns to the ring for the first time since claiming the WBA Continental title against Gianluca Mandras in April, and will meet Bosnia And Herzegovina’s Srdan Govedarica (6-5, 5 KOs) over eight-rounds.

With a massive EU title fight in the making, Wallin knows he cannot afford any mistakes if he is to land a dream fight with domestic rival Adrian Granat.

“It’s been a long time since my last fight,” says Wallin. “I’ve had some bad luck with injuries and a show being cancelled so I’m really looking forward to fighting again. I’ve used my time out of the ring to really work on my boxing. I’ve been in the gym everyday and I can really feel the improvements I’ve made.

“I’m excited to be boxing on such a big show. I’m a big fan of Usyk and Briedis so I’m looking forward to seeing that fight but first I have to take care of my business and win my fight. My opponent is a big guy and I’m sure he’s tough so it’s going to be a good experience for me to get in there with him.

“I have a big fight coming up against Adrian Granat so I have stay focused and alert at all times. I can’t look past this guy. I need a win to secure the Granat fight so this is a very important fight for me.”