Wagner stops Sanchez, remains unbeaten Unbeaten super welterweight Josh “The Boss” Wagner (13-0, 7 KOs) won by ninth round TKO over Jorge Sanchez (13-3, 5 KOs) on Friday night at the CAA Centre in the Brampton suburb of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Wagner dropped Sanchez twice in round nine, leading to a referee’s stoppage at 2:07. 0s fall in Atlantic City Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis Fight Status Like this: Like Loading...

