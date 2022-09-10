Results from Atlantic City Welterweight KO artist Roiman Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Janelson Bocachica (17-1-1, 11 KOs). Villa dropped Bocachica in round two and Bocachica was also deducted a point for continuously losing his mouthpiece. The aggressive Villa won by scores of 78-73, 79-72, 79-72. Results from Plant City, Florida Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis Fight Status Like this: Like Loading...

