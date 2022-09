Unbeaten all-action lightweight Otar “Pitball” Eranosyan (12-0, 6 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision against game veteran Cesar “Corazon” Juarez (27-11, 20 KOs). Eranosyan was deducted a point in the closing seconds for pushing down Juarez who was trying to clinch. Scores were 77-74, 77-74, 78-73.

Welterweight Marques Valle (6-0, 6 KOs knocked out Benjamin Whittaker (15-10, 3 KOs) in the first round. Time was 2:57.