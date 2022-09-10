Unbeaten WBC #3 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (22-0, 20 KOs) destroyed DeAndre Ware (15-4-2, 9 KOs) on Friday night at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Mbilli dropped Ware in round one and floored him twice more in round two to end it.

Heavyweight Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs) won a bizarre first round TKO against Newfel Ouatah (18-5, 10 KOs). At the sound of the bell, Ouatah immediately took a knee without being hit and the bout was waved off. Effortless “W” for Kean. Ouatah, who traveled from France to Canada for this fight, will obviously have his purse withheld.

Unbeaten female super welterweight Mary Spencer (7-0. 5 KOs) smashed Cynthia Lozano (9-2, 7 KOs) in 63 seconds. If it’s possible to call a 37-year-old “a hot prospect,” Spencer, who made her pro debut last year, appears to be that.