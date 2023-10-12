Video: Benavidez, Andrade interviews By Miguel Maravilla Phoenix’s undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) and undefeated two-division champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) from Providence, Rhode Island, talked about their clash for Benavidez’ WBC interim super middleweight title on November 25 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas live on Showtime Pay-Per-View. _ WBA upholds Usyk-Dubois decision Benavidez-Andrade Kickoff Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

