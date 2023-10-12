By Miguel Maravilla
Phoenix’s undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) and undefeated two-division champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) from Providence, Rhode Island, talked about their clash for Benavidez’ WBC interim super middleweight title on November 25 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas live on Showtime Pay-Per-View.
_
Since when is Benavidez “el monstruo”. Wasn’t he “bandera roja”?