Undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo, formerly ” Benavidez and unbeaten two-division champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade squared off at a press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday as they previewed their showdown for Benavidez’s WBC interim super middleweight title headlining a Showtime PPV on Saturday, November 25 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

David Benavidez: “I’m not worried about Canelo Alvarez. I’m worried about Demetrius Andrade. I definitely believe the winner of this fight is the best super middleweight in the world…I’m taking this challenge because I want to shut everybody’s mouth up. When great fighters get put in front of me, the best comes out of me and I become a great fighter myself…I looked into his soul on those two faceoffs. I saw that he was scared but I know that he’s probably going to say the same thing about me.”

Demetrius Andrade: “This is the Super Bowl of the 168-pound division. This is the biggest fight that can be made. The two most avoided fighters. Yes, I haven’t fought the best because the best doesn’t want to fight me. He can have that same claim. But the time is now. This is the fight…I’m looking to conquer the whole super middleweight division. This would be my third weight class. That’s what gives me the right to say I’m the best. This is bigger than Canelo. This is way bigger than that. We can’t just sit back and wait for him. David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade is the biggest fight.”