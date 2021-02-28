In the main event at the sold-out Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, unbeaten lightweight Carlos “Pote” Vidal (17-0, 16 KOs) stopped Danny Flores (15-21-1, 8 KOs) in round two. Vidal started off pressuring Flores right away making it a fight. Flores very wild with his punches Vidal opening up with landing some hard shots to the head and body breaking down Flores with lethal shots referee Dennis DeBon saw enough, jumping in to end the contest at the official time 2:12 seconds of round two.

Super Flyweight Jasmine “The Animal” Artiga (8-0-1, 5 KOs) from Tampa, Florida. scored a TKO victory against Randee Lynn Morales (2-2, 1 KOs) from Albuquerque, New Mexico. A very quick impressive start from Artiga taking the fight right to Morales setting traps early Morales getting hit with hard jabs and shots to the body, Artiga taking advantage of Morales reckless aggression referee saves Morales from any further punishment ending the contest at the official time 1:11 seconds of round two by TKO victory.

In the opening bout of the night at the Caribe Royale Orlando Bantamweight Joshua “Cool Hands” Lebron (2-0, 2 KOs) jumped right on Kennith Sabino (0-2) punishing him with hard blows sending him down to the canvas with an explosive hook ending his night at the official time 1:31 seconds of round one by TKO victory.

Light Heavyweight Isaiah Decent (1-0, 1 KO) had a spectacular professional debut performance breaking down Sedric Johnson (0-1) who held on for dear life as the referee took away two points from Johnson from holding. That didn’t stop Decent from blasting right through him with power shots sending Johnson down to the canvas ending his night at the official time .33 seconds of three by KO victory.

Super Welterweight Elijah “Enam The Chemist” Morales (7-0, 4 KOs) took unnecessary right hands in the opening stanza from Jimmy Rosario (3-11-1) who had nothing to lose by swinging for the fences, Morales then settled down catching Rosario with hard combinations. It was just a matter of time. Morales controlled the tempo of the fight crushing Rosario with a hard hook referee Dennis DeBon seen enough waving off the contest at the 1:31 second mark of round four for a TKO victory.

Super Bantamweight Danny Suarez (2-0, 2 KOs) definitely benefited by getting four rounds in scoring a unanimous decision against very tough fighter Christopher Nelson (3-18). Both fighters exchanged hard blows in the center of the ring. Suarez neutralized a consistent hard right hand that kept Nelson at bay. All three judges scored the contest 40-36 in favor of Suarez.

Lightweight Armani “The Legacy” Almestica (2-0, 2 KOs) from Orlando, Florida. wasted no time jumping right on Christian Reed (0-4) from Lakeland, Florida, pinning Reed in the corner hitting him with multiple combinations ending with a hard left hook to the body that sends Reed down to the canvas at 1:27 seconds by TKO victory.

Featherweight Christian “Macho” Camacho (9-1-1, 9 KOs) from Orlando, Florida scored a six round unanimous decision win over Mike Fowler (7-33). Camacho controlled range and distance but kept the pressure on Fowler breaking him down with hard shots to the body, Fowler showing sheer toughness, Camacho put his combinations together at the right time, all three judges scores were 60-54 all in favor for Camacho.

Featherweight “Chapito” Jean Carlos Rivera (16-2, 11 KOs) destroyed Sergio Aguilar (2-17) at the official time 1:05 seconds of round two, Aguilar showed his bravery jumping right in there exchanges shots with Rivera hitting him with two shots to the body of Rivera who fired right back with a hard explosive left hook to the body that drops Aguilar to the canvas in pain as the referee waves off the contest declaring Rivera as the winner by KO victory.

Welterweight Jeovanny “El Rayo” Estela (2-0, 1 KO) from Orlando, Florida, destroyed Ryan Shwartzberg (0-1) at the :42 second mark of round two by TKO victory.

The card was presented by Undisputed Promotions in association with T&K Promotions.