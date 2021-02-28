By Hesiquio Balderas

Manager/trainer Eddy Reynoso had some post-fight remarks regarding the future of Canelo Alvarez:

“We are not responsible for who the number one contender is. I don’t pick and choose that. We made an agreement before we fought Callum Smith that if we came out victorious against Callum, we would fulfill the commitment of facing Avni Yildirim. Callum Smith did the same thing if he were victorious that night.

“I don’t make the rankings. Somebody else does and we are just trying to follow the path that will guide us to collect all the championship belts at 168 pounds. Avni was the mandatory challenger we had to fight him in order to face Saunders in May.

“We are looking at Las Vegas for May 8th. Hopefully, it will be open to the public. If not, perhaps Dallas. We’re not sure of the venue at this point but those are the two places I’m looking at.

“Our plan is to fight three or four times this year and to make Canelo the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.”