Heavyweight Guido Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs) registered the most important win of his career by upsetting Arslanbek Mahkmudov (19-2, 18 KOs) via eighth-round TKO victory in Saturday night’s co-feature. At the start of the eighth, the ring doctor deemed Makhmudov no longer fit to continue due to a swollen shut eye. Mahkmudov had just been rated #9 in the new WBC ratings.

Guido Vianello: “I am a contender now. I am ready for the world level, and I proved that tonight…I thought I beat Efe Ajagba, and I came into this fight with a lot of confidence. I was in the best shape of my career, and that showed tonight. I dominated him and then knocked him out…I just had to stay composed. There was a knockdown that wasn’t called, but I knew if I stuck to my strategy, I would get the knockout.”

Vianello and Mahkmudov originally met in the World Series of Boxing nearly 10 years ago, with Vianello retiring in the fourth due to an ear injury. This time, things were different.