Heavyweight Guido Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs) registered the most important win of his career by upsetting Arslanbek Mahkmudov (19-2, 18 KOs) via eighth-round TKO victory in Saturday night’s co-feature. At the start of the eighth, the ring doctor deemed Makhmudov no longer fit to continue due to a swollen shut eye. Mahkmudov had just been rated #9 in the new WBC ratings.
Guido Vianello: “I am a contender now. I am ready for the world level, and I proved that tonight…I thought I beat Efe Ajagba, and I came into this fight with a lot of confidence. I was in the best shape of my career, and that showed tonight. I dominated him and then knocked him out…I just had to stay composed. There was a knockdown that wasn’t called, but I knew if I stuck to my strategy, I would get the knockout.”
Vianello and Mahkmudov originally met in the World Series of Boxing nearly 10 years ago, with Vianello retiring in the fourth due to an ear injury. This time, things were different.
MY ADVICE TO MAHCKMUDOV STOP BOXING AND GO FISHING !!
Viaello is too easy to hit – does not setup the right hand well.I doubt he beats Big Baby OR even “The Real Big Baby”. Seems like has a decent chin.
I think Otto Wallin would be a good next fight for Vianello.
Agreed. Perfect fight for both guys. FWIW, I thought Vianello looked great last night, but not sure the opposition was up to it. Sometimes it’s easy to look great against fighters you match up well against.
The Ajagba fight was truly 50/50 in my eyes. Vianello was landing the bigger shots, Ajagba a bit more volume. The scores could’ve gone either way.
Hers my list for desired upcoming heavyweight fights…. I’ll leave Usyk/Fury and Joshua/Dubois alone because they are both fights I’m excited to see.
Kabayel v Bakole (what a damn fight)
Zhang v Hunter (big v small)
Hrgovic v Sanchez (two guys who need a rebound win)
Ajagba v Parker (nothing special, just a fight between good fighters)
Wallin v Vianello
Wilder v Ruiz (loser retires)
Joyce v Anderson
Slowwww down, Vianello the Roman. How about a scrap with Luis Ortiz.
It was kind of funny at the end of the match when Guido went over to see the Russian fighter. the Russian congratulated him, and said, were one and one now.
ESPN has fights now on The Mark Kriegel show?
Seriously, I cannot listen to that doosh any longer. Between him and Tim Bradley, the self fart sniffing must get pretty competitive.
I guess I should count my blessings that I didn’t have to listen to Tessatore over dramatize everything.
ESPN boxing is teetering on intolerably bad.
I thought he beat Agagba, another hypejob
Yes, Guido Vianello there was a clear knockdown but anytime you fight in corrupt Canada and you are an outsider they will try and do whatever method to cheat, steal or destroy your joy! It’s a known fact, don’t fight there against there guy unless you know you are going to win. Look at the doctor check the fighter eye by not covering the eye he can see with, who the hell does that? and it was done a couple times, straight BS!