By Boxing Bob Newman

Doña Marta Saldivar Sulaiman, widow of former WBC president Don Jose Sulaiman, mother of WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman and matriarch of the Sulaiman and WBC family, passed away this morning surrounded by family.

Mauricio issued the following statement on his Facebook page just two hours ago:

“Martha has joined Jose, the love of her life for eternity. Our dear mother Martha has passed away in peace in the company of her loved ones. Her memory will be eternal and she will be remembered as a kind adorable woman who lived life at its fullest, always caring for others with sacrifice, love & compassion. So many boxers called her “Mama” as she took them all under her wing, whether it was Tyson or Chavez or an amateur humble kid. Thank you for everyone’s care, concern and attentions during these difficult times.”

The mother of six children, grandmother of fourteen, Doña Marta will be interred at Panteón Francés de la Piedad cemetery in Mexico City.

Descanse en paz (Rest in peace) Doña Marta.