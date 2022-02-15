Venezolano Campeón AMB Gutiérrez da positivo por covid El Venezolano campeón superpluma de la Asociación Mundial de Boxeo (AMB), Roger Gutiérrez, dio positivo por Covid-19. Gutiérrez se había estado preparando en Los Ángeles para su choque de Showtime del 26 de febrero contra Chris Colbert en Las Vegas, pero su resultado positivo al virus lo aleja de la posibilidad de subir al ring. Jermall Charlo fue arrestado nuevamente Hearn: Kambosos está delirando

