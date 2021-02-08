Mexican Axel Aragón Vega will face a very complicated challenge on March 13 when he meets Japanese Hiroto Kyoguchi, the World Boxing Association (WBA) Light Flyweight Super Champion, at the American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

It will be a great opportunity for Aragón Vega, who will be in the co-feature of the Román González vs. Juan Francisco Estrada WBA and WBC title unification bout, organized by Matchroom Boxing.

Aragón has been working hard and aims to surprise everyone, as he said in an interview with Podio Media MX.

“We already have a month and a half here in Ensenada, we moved from Los Angeles and we are working hard. I’m mentally focused on winning, always with my head high. I will enter the ring and bring all Mexico with me to win and bring the victory to Ensenada, God willing”, said the 20-year-old fighter.

One of the keys for the Mexican’s team has been to study Kyoguchi through videos, a strategy that the challenger claims allowed him to know the champion’s boxing style and have a formula to beat him.

“We do know him. We’ve seen him on YouTube, we’ve been analyzing him; he’s a fighter who is tough, who goes to the front, but we are also tough and we’re going to give him a fight,” he said.

Aragón Vega will have a great opportunity against the Japanese. He comes to the fight with a record of 14 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw, and 8 KOs to face an undefeated fighter like Kyoguchi, who has 14 wins, 9 of them by KO.