After suffering the first defeat of his career by wide scores, two-division world champion Rey Vargas indicated that he will drop back down and campaign at 126 pounds, where he still holds the WBC belt. “We didn’t get the decision at super featherweight,” Vargas said, “but we are still champions at 126.
“I respect the judges. I think this decision was not fair. I don’t agree with it, but I have to respect it. I thought it was much closer than they saw. The weight difference may have affected me tonight. In boxing, you can use your legs to be technical or use them to run. Foster used them to run. He ran all night.
“There was a headbutt at the beginning of the fight that affected my sight for a second, but I recovered quickly. I thank all the fans that came out to support me.”
Vargas fought without a familiar face in his corner as legendary trainer Nacho Beristain was absent for this assignment as Vargas’ father Carlos took his place. Vargas was trying to join other legendary fighters who have won titles at 122, 126, and 130, such as Manny Pacquiao, Leo Santa Cruz, and Mexican legends Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera.
I guess he got punched a lot harder than it looked.
It was fair, Rey. The right guy won the fight. Now you’ll go back to 126, fight the winner of Magsayo – Figueroa…. and you’ll probably win.
oshacky…shit gangster attitude…ugly teeth…announcers sucking his pee pee…crap style..sure to be everywhere soon….shit world boxing
O’Shaqui playing up the b.s. story about all he had to go through, where he came from etc….His career was stalled due to his lack of dedication, so instead of grinding harder, he runs the streets, gets caught selling drugs, and goes to jail. BTW, he was only in jail for 4 months, so not hard time like he makes it out to be. Rey Vargas is clumsy and uncoordinated, regardless of being a two-weight champion. O’Shaqui will find out soon, when he steps in the ring with one of the other champions or a well-rounded contender, that he is garbage. That’s where he dug that WBC belt from….Ike out.
Foster has simply mastered the Mayweather distance and defense tactics. It’s incredibly hard to look good or land cleanly against that style. It’s what made Floyd a boring but undefeated fighter.
styles makes fights I believe mark magsayo can probably beat foster