After suffering the first defeat of his career by wide scores, two-division world champion Rey Vargas indicated that he will drop back down and campaign at 126 pounds, where he still holds the WBC belt. “We didn’t get the decision at super featherweight,” Vargas said, “but we are still champions at 126.

“I respect the judges. I think this decision was not fair. I don’t agree with it, but I have to respect it. I thought it was much closer than they saw. The weight difference may have affected me tonight. In boxing, you can use your legs to be technical or use them to run. Foster used them to run. He ran all night.

“There was a headbutt at the beginning of the fight that affected my sight for a second, but I recovered quickly. I thank all the fans that came out to support me.”

Vargas fought without a familiar face in his corner as legendary trainer Nacho Beristain was absent for this assignment as Vargas’ father Carlos took his place. Vargas was trying to join other legendary fighters who have won titles at 122, 126, and 130, such as Manny Pacquiao, Leo Santa Cruz, and Mexican legends Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera.