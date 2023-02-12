With the words “ice water” and “shock the world” etched on his trunks, O’Shaquie Foster coolly and methodically outboxed two-division world champion Rey Vargas to capture the vacant WBC super featherweight title on Showtime Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

“My coaches kept telling me to pick it up, we are ready to go, “Foster said in the ring afterward. “We can’t get them out, but I felt good in the later rounds. I just wanted to make sure it wasn’t a close fight. I didn’t think it was close. My coaches kept telling me not to let off the gas.

“It feels great. Dedication, hard work. I have a great team around me. Getting away from the distractions and preparing myself mentally and physically. My preparation was very important. I saw a lot of tape. I threw combinations. I knew that he counter-reacted to previous opponents. I tried to switch up my technique.

“I’d love to unify [the division]. I’ll face anybody.”