In an IBF junior flyweight eliminator, Daniel “Cejitas” Valladares (21-1, 13 KOs) won by fourth round TKO over previously unbeaten Christian Araneta (17-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the Jose Sulaiman Arena in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. In the latest installment of the Mexico vs. Philippines rivalry, Valladares battered Araneta in round four and Araneta didn’t come out for round five citing an injury to his right shoulder.



“I am very excited and happy,” said Vallardes. “We knew that this victory would be difficult, but not impossible. We gave a great fight to the people and now we go for the world title!”

Valladares is now the mandatory challenger for IBF 108lb champion Felix Alvarado.



–

