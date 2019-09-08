In a super featherweight bout between popular fan favorites, three-time world title challenger Miguel ”Mickey” Roman (62-13, 47 KOs) scored a twelve unanimous decision over 39-year-old former world champion Tomas “Gusano” Rojas (51-18-1, 34 KOs) on Saturday night at the Gimnasio Municipal “Jose Neri Santos” in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. As always, the 33-year-old Roman was very aggressive and Rojas was happy to trade. It was close midway, but Roman won all the late rounds to pull away to a 116-112, 116-112, 117-111 victory. Roman successfully defended his WBC FECARBOX title.
