Heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) will finally face British favorite Derek Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US, after their original May 23 date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Derek Chisora: “Helllllo, Usyk, I’m ready for you, helllllo Usyk! Usyk, I’ve been ready for you all year. It’s my home turf and after such a tough year for everyone, I’m going to give the British public the Halloween party they deserve and finally get revenge for my boy Tony Bellew!”
Oleksandr Usyk: “I have really missed boxing. I am working hard in my training camp to show a spectacular performance on October 31. I expect a real test in Derek – he is strong, tough and resilient. He is a really big guy and he hits hard.
“As a cruiserweight, I reached the highest heights as undisputed champion and now I am following the same path as a heavyweight. I need to test myself against world class heavyweights on my new road to undisputed and Derek stands in front of me.
“Many people say that Derek is a monster, but deep down he is a kind man. I don’t expect to see that good side of him. I know that he wants to break me, but I am water, wind and fire all together. Derek Chisora, I am coming for you!”
Chisora is gonna look for an upset, Uzyk has all the tools to win this fight by decision or middle to late rounds stoppage. Not underestimating Chisora because he has good punching power and isn’t afraid to mix it up. Should be an exciting fight on Halloween night..