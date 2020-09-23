Heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) will finally face British favorite Derek Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US, after their original May 23 date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Derek Chisora: “Helllllo, Usyk, I’m ready for you, helllllo Usyk! Usyk, I’ve been ready for you all year. It’s my home turf and after such a tough year for everyone, I’m going to give the British public the Halloween party they deserve and finally get revenge for my boy Tony Bellew!”

Oleksandr Usyk: “I have really missed boxing. I am working hard in my training camp to show a spectacular performance on October 31. I expect a real test in Derek – he is strong, tough and resilient. He is a really big guy and he hits hard.

“As a cruiserweight, I reached the highest heights as undisputed champion and now I am following the same path as a heavyweight. I need to test myself against world class heavyweights on my new road to undisputed and Derek stands in front of me.

“Many people say that Derek is a monster, but deep down he is a kind man. I don’t expect to see that good side of him. I know that he wants to break me, but I am water, wind and fire all together. Derek Chisora, I am coming for you!”