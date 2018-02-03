Undercard Results from Sochi, Russia

In a WBSS cruiserweight substitute fight, WBO #2, WBA/WBC #3, IBF #6 rated Maksim Vlasov (42-2, 25 KOs) punished WBC #5 Olanrewaju Durodola (27-5, 25 KOs) for ten rounds. Durodola didn’t come out for round eleven. Vlasov is now WBA International and WBC silver champion.

Former world champion and WBA #3 super middleweight Fedor Chudinov (16-3, 11 KOs) gave late sub Timo Laine (21-10, 6 KOs) a one-way beating for seven rounds. Laine didn’t come out for round eight. Chudinov retained his WBA International belt.

In a clash for the WBA International bantamweight title, reigning beltholder and WBA #7 rated Mikhail Aloyan (4-0, 0 KOs) scored a close ten round split decision over previously unbeaten WBA #8 rated Alexander Espinoza (15-1-2, 7 KOs). Scores were 96-94, 96-95 Aloyan, 96-94 Espinoza. Aloyan is a two-time Olympic medalist and former amateur world champion.