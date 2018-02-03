February 3, 2018

Undercard Results from Sochi, Russia

In a WBSS cruiserweight substitute fight, WBO #2, WBA/WBC #3, IBF #6 rated Maksim Vlasov (42-2, 25 KOs) punished WBC #5 Olanrewaju Durodola (27-5, 25 KOs) for ten rounds. Durodola didn’t come out for round eleven. Vlasov is now WBA International and WBC silver champion.

Former world champion and WBA #3 super middleweight Fedor Chudinov (16-3, 11 KOs) gave late sub Timo Laine (21-10, 6 KOs) a one-way beating for seven rounds. Laine didn’t come out for round eight. Chudinov retained his WBA International belt.

In a clash for the WBA International bantamweight title, reigning beltholder and WBA #7 rated Mikhail Aloyan (4-0, 0 KOs) scored a close ten round split decision over previously unbeaten WBA #8 rated Alexander Espinoza (15-1-2, 7 KOs). Scores were 96-94, 96-95 Aloyan, 96-94 Espinoza. Aloyan is a two-time Olympic medalist and former amateur world champion.

WBSS: Gassiev KOs Dorticos in 12
Ellis, Younan open to rematch
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.