Ellis, Younan open to rematch

By Bill Green at ringside

Undefeated super middleweight prospects Ronald Ellis and Junior Younan fought to a split draw in the main event of ShoBox on Friday night at the WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa. At the midway point, Ellis was behind on every card, but he won four of the final five rounds on all three cards to keep his “O” intact.

“I thought I pulled it out,” said Ellis. “I closed the show at the end. I was pressuring him and the fans know I won. In the eighth, he landed a couple of shots but he wasted his energy. As you saw, he didn’t do anything the rest of that round, and after that round he had nothing left. He was running from the start, so I knew I could land shots on him anytime. My only regret is I wish that I got him out of there. It’s all knockouts from here on out. I would definitely fight him again, but I’ll do whatever my promoter lines up for me.”

Younan also pleaded his case for a rematch.

“I thought I won the fight, I thought [Ellis] won maybe three rounds,” Younan said. “My best round was the eighth round – I had him in the corner and I really thought they were going to end the fight then. I was surprised they didn’t stop the fight.

“I can improve a little bit, I feel I can finish stronger. I’ve only had one eight-round fight before this so this was a big step up for me. I’m growing and learning every fight. I’m heartbroken right now. I wanted to win that fight. I want him in a rematch. I know I would win. I know what to do and what not to do.”