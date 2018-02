WBO #6 heavyweight Tom Schwarz (20-0, 13 KOs) predicted a fourth found KO over Samir Nebo (10-2-1, 10 KOs) and he got it on Saturday at the Erdgas Sports Arena in Halle (Saale), Germany. Schwarz threw a barrage of punches prompting Nebo to turn away and the bout was stopped at 1:50 of round four. Nebo protested to no avail.