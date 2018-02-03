February 3, 2018

Undercard Results from Corpus Christi, Texas

Photos: Sumio Yamada

Former world title challenger and WBO #1 rated Jesse Hart (23-1, 19 KOs) demolished Thomas Awimbono (24-8-1, 20 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Hart dropped Awimbono twice to promptly end it. First with a right uppercut, then with a right/left combination. Time was 1:28. Hart is the son of Philadelphia boxing legend Eugene “Cyclone” Hart.

Former WBA interim super lightweight champion Jose Benavidez Jr. (26-0, 17 KOs) reappeared to the ring for the first time since 2016 with an eight round TKO over Matthew Strode (24-6, 9 KOs). Benavidez returned after taking a gunshot to the leg. He is the older brother of current WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez.

WBO #12 super middleweight Rohan Murdock (22-1, 16 KOs) scored a fourth round stoppage against Frank Filippone (23-7-1, 8 KOs). Murdock could be a future Zurdo Ramirez challenger.

Highly regarded lightweight prospect Teofimo Lopez (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over late sub Juan Pablo Sanchez (30-15, 14 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 60-54, 59-55. Lopez suffered a cut over his left eye in round two.

17-year-old Top Rank prospects Gabriel Flores Jr. (6-0, 5 KOs) and David Kaminsky (1-0) were both victorious in separate bouts.

