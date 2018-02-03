WBSS: Gassiev KOs Dorticos in 12

The cruiserweight semifinals of the popular World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) concluded Saturday when undefeated IBF world champion Murat “Iron” Gassiev (26-0, 19 KOs) scored a spectacular twelfth round KO over previously unbeaten WBA world champion Yunier “The KO Doctor” Dorticos (21-1, 20 KOs) at the Bolshov Ice Dome in Sochi, Russia. Both fighters came out aggressively and landed big shots. Dorticos applied pressure, while Gassiev landed cleaner shots. As the fight progressed, Gassiev took control as Dorticos slowed down. Dorticos tried to rally in round eleven but got rocked and had to hold on. Gassiev dropped Dorticos three times in round twelve. The end came when Gassiev blasted Dorticos through the ropes with eight seconds left in the bout.

WBA/IBF champion Gassiev will advance to the WBSS championship final in Saudi Arabia this May to fight WBO/WBC champion Oleksandr Usyk (14-0, 11 KOs) in a bout to crown an undisputed cruiserweight champion and unify all four major championship belts.