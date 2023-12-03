December 3, 2023
Unbeaten Takami defeats WBC#15 Dante

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten JBC#4 light-fly prospect Kyosuke Takami (5-0, 4 KOs), 109, decked an important victory over WBC#15 ex-OPBF titlist Lito Dante (21-12-4, 12 KOs), 106.75, by a unanimous decision (79-73, 80-72 twice) over eight rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. They kept swapping punches all the way with Takami, 21, having an upper hand with his aggressiveness against the 33-year-old tricky Filipino veteran.

WBO AP#4 junior bantam Hayate Kaji (16-2, 10 KOs), 115.75, had a tough time coping with puzzling lefty Masato Shinoda (6-2-1, 5 KOs), 116.25, but Kaji’s left hook was a haymaker to flatten the game loser at 2:42 of the seventh session in a scheduled eight.

Chinese Cheng-Cheng Yang (6-3, 3 KOs), 116.5, exploded a vicious left hook, dropped previously unbeaten ex-amateur prospect Kiroki Ogawa (3-1, 2 KOs), 116.75, Japan, and scored an upset TKO win at 2:44 of the third round in a scheduled eight.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

