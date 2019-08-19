Undefeated super bantamweight prospect Raeese “The Beast” Aleem (14-0, 8 KOs), who is promoted by Marshall Kauffman’s Kings Promotions, takes on unbeaten Ernesto Delgadillo (11-0, 2 KOs) on Friday at the Arabia Shrine Center in Houston, Texas.



Here is what the 29-year-old Aleem had to say about the upcoming matchup with Delgadillo, training camp, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I’m having another incredible training camp with my coach, Bones Adams, here at the Prince Ranch boxing facility in Las Vegas. He’s prepared me well for this fight and together we are getting the job done. The sparring I’m getting is the best in the world. I’m feeling great and I’m healthy. Expect a great performance from me on fight night.”

On his upcoming fight with Ernesto Delgadillo:

“This guy is highly skilled and boost an undefeated record, so I know I’m in a step-up fight. These are the type of fights that take a fighter to the next level, and my goal is to make a statement against Delgadillo. This will be my toughest fight and I’m up for the challenge, but make no mistake about it, If I get him hurt, I’m going for the knockout.”

On the state of the super bantamweight division:

“Right now, the 122-pound division is stacked with the best fighters in any weight class in my opinion. Rey Vargas, the WBC champ is an incredible talent, and he’s undefeated for a reason. Daniel Roman and Emanuel Navarrete, both great champions in their own right, haven’t lost a in years. So, I would have to say this division is the best in boxing. Guillermo Rigondeaux is right there as well. I see myself beating all these guys and my time will come, the takeover is happening now.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“A victory against Delgadillo will be good for my career because it’ll be a win against another undefeated fighter. This will be the second undefeated fighter I’ve faced in my career. After I win this fight, I’ll be ready for anyone in the top 10 of any sanctioning organization.”