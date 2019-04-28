By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese female prospect Kasumi Saeki (4-0, 3 KOs), 103, acquired the vacant WBO 105-pound belt as he defeated Mexican Elizabeth Lopez (6-2-4, 1 KO), 104.75, by a well-received stoppage by the third man at 1:05 of the sixth round in a scheduled ten on Saturday in Osaka, Japan. Saeki, a taller boxer-puncher with her good footwork, dropped the much shorter but sturdy Mexican twice—one in the fifth and again in the fatal sixth.

Veteran Japanese southpaw Etsuko Tada (19-3-2, 6 KOs), 105, scored a well-received TKO over Thailander Kanyarat Yoohanngoh (5-3, 3 KOs), 105, at 0:59 of the seventh round in a WBC eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger for the WBC 108-pound championship. Tada’s work rate was just too much for the 20-year-old Thailander.

Promoter: Shinsei Promotions.