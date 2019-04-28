By Ron Jackson

Jackson “M3” Chauke from Tembisa will be having his second crack at winning a South African title when he meets Thabang Ramagole of Soweto for the vacant South African flyweight title at the Orient Theatre in East London this afternoon. The title became vacant when Thembelani Nxoshe was stripped in February this year.

The 33-year-old Chauke (16-1-1, 12 KOs) the #1 challenger made his pro debut in October 2008 and his only loss came against Lwandile Sityatha in April 2013 when he was well beaten by wide margins in a crack at the South African flyweight title.

Chauke was one of South Africa’s most decorated amateurs, winning South African flyweight titles in 2004 and 2005 and silver medals at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games and All-Africa Games in 2006 and 2007.

He was also South Africa’s sole representative at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, being eliminated in his first fight after losing to Anvar Yunusov from Tajikistan.

Ramagole, 28, who has a record of 15-5-1, 10 KOs, is listed at #4 in the latest Boxing SA ratings.

Even though he is a seven year pro he has not fought at the same level as Chauke and three of his losses have come inside the distance.

However, he is coming off three good wins with two inside the distance.

JOYI DEFENDS WBO AFRICA TITLE AGAINST TYIRA

35-year-old Nkosinathi Joyi (27-5, 19 KOs), a former South African, IBO and IBF minimumweight champion, defends his WBO Africa light-flyweight title against South African light-flyweight champion Nhlanhla Tyirha (4-0, 2 KOs), who will only be having his fifth fight as a professional.

TWO OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS

Also on the card is former South African bantamweight champion Yanga Sigqibo (12-1-1, 3 KOs), who defends his WBO Intercontinental bantamweight title against Antonio Guzman (20-1, 16 KOs) from Venezuela.

Former South African junior-bantamweight champion Athenkosi Dumezweni (11-2, 8 KOs) defends his WBC Silver junior-bantamweight title against Filipino Jonas Sultan (15-4, 9 KOs).

The tournament is presented by Ayanda Matiti of Xaba Promotions and Events.