Ugas-Robinson added to Garcia-Rios telecast

Welterweight contenders Yordenis Ugas and Ray Robinson will clash in a 12-round IBF 147-pound title elimination bout live on SHOWTIME Saturday, February 17 from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. This welterweight showdown will be contested for the IBF’s number two position for the title held by undefeated champion Errol Spence Jr.

Ugas vs. Robinson kicks off a SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING tripleheader that is headlined by a battle between two-division champion Danny Garcia taking on former world champion Brandon Rios in a welterweight title eliminator. The co-feature will see 168-pound world champion David Benavidez defending his title in a rematch against top-rated super middleweight contender Ronald Gavril.