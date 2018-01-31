Khan-Lo Greco heats up

Tempers erupted at Tuesday’s Amir Khan-Phil Lo Greco kick-off press conference in Liverpool. Lo Greco taunted Khan about his wife and family, prompting Khan to throw a glass of water in Lo Greco’s face. The fighters then had to be separated.

“After the Canelo loss, you went on a losing streak,” taunted Lo Greco. “Family, wife, and then you go out and tweet to the heavyweight champion of the world. What is wrong with you, mate? You tweet that he can have your leftovers?”

“When it goes to family, then I have to stand my ground,” Khan stated after the melee. “…he has just motivated me to go to the gym and work hard. I am going to give this guy a beating for 12 rounds.”

They will fight April 21.