Holyfield announces new Brooklyn boxing series

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports & Entertainment has announced an exclusive partnership with the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York to bring at least four boxing events to the venue.

The first anticipated date under the new partnership is slated for March 10, 2018 with events following in the subsequent three quarters in 2018. The events are meant to provide an opportunity for local boxers to be able to fight consistently in front of their fans in their hometown, which has been a rarity on a grass-roots level since state-implemented policies have drastically raised the cost of promoting events.

Details on the March 10, 2018 event including fights and ticket information will be announced shortly.

Said Holyfield, “Our company is based in New York and it’s very important that we do events right here. Being able to find an amazing venue that is committing to and partnering with us is a blessing, and we’re really excited to have a place to call home. I want to invite all the up-and-coming fighters in the area who are willing to take competitive fights to appear on our cards.”

“We are very excited to announce this partnership with the Kings Theatre,” said Real Deal Sports and Entertainment COO Eric Bentley. “It’s a beautiful venue with a rich history and holds over 3,000 people; it’s the perfect mid-sized venue and we appreciate the support and enthusiasm of Tyler Bates and his team at the Kings Theatre. We’re going to work extremely hard to bring quality and entertaining fights so that people want to continue to come back every time.”

“Through our partnership with Real Deal Sports and Entertainment, the Kings Theatre is very excited to bring boxing to Flatbush. We are thrilled to be adding boxing to an already diverse program here at Kings. With four fights already scheduled in 2018, we are proud to support the local boxing community and feel that Kings is the perfect home for the sport, “said Tyler Bates, General Manager of the Kings Theatre.

Further details on the March 10, 2018 event will be announced shortly, but it will certainly include a plethora of local talent being able to showcase their skill.