Povetkin-Price eliminator in the works

A heavyweight clash between Alexander Povetkin and David Price is very close to being finalized for the undercard of the heavyweight unification clash between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker on March 31 in Cardiff, Wales. Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn told the Liverpool Echo newspaper that “We’re nearly there. Price has agreed, Povetkin has agreed and we hope that by the end of this week we will be announcing Povetkin versus Price at the stadium for the WBA Inter-Continental title and the number one position with the WBA for Anthony Joshua…this is a massive opportunity for David Price, don’t blink in that one.”