Dorticos-Gassiev Final Press Conference

IBF World Champion Murat Gassiev (25-0, 18 KOs) and WBA World Champion Yunier Dorticos (22-0, 21 KOs) met at a press conference before their Ali Trophy semi-final at the Bolshoy Ice Dome in Sochi, Russia on Saturday.

Murat Gassiev: “Dorticos is a well-schooled fighter. He has many amateur fights, good speed, and fast hands. He is a great opponent and I have prepared for 12 tough rounds. The World Boxing Super Series is a great tournament that gives me the opportunity to unify all the cruiserweight titles. On Saturday I am going to take another step towards that dream in front of my proud countrymen.”

Yunier Dorticos: “On a personal level I have no problems with Gassiev, but right now he has a problem. He has to find a defense against the missiles that are going to land on that big head of his. Gassiev will learn to respect ‘The KO Doctor’ on Saturday night. I will put on another show on Saturday for the fans in Russia and around the world. I have nothing to worry about. Gassiev has.”