DiBella inks heavyweight Teslenko

DiBella Entertainment has signed highly touted undefeated heavyweight prospect Oleksandr “Sasha” Teslenko to an exclusive promotional contract. Teslenko will make his DBE debut on Broadway Boxing, next Wednesday, February 7, at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in Times Square, New York City. The 25-year-old Teslenko, who stands 6’5″, sports a record of 11-0 with 9 KOs, and will face Keenan Hickman (6-2-1, 2 KOs) in an 8-round bout.

The card is headlined by a crosstown clash of unbeaten welterweights Noel Murphy (12-0, 2 KOs) and Mikkel Lespierre (18-0-1, 8 KOs).