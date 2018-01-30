January 30, 2018

New opening bout on Friday ShoBox telecast

Undefeated super lightweight Montana Love will face streaking Philadelphia prospect Sam Teah in the opening bout of ShoBox: The New Generation this Friday from WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa. Cleveland native Love, who was originally scheduled to fight on a non-televised undercard bout on Feb. 2, replaces Wellington Romero, who was forced to withdraw on Monday with a back injury. Teah (12-1-1, 5 KOs) vs. Love (8-0, 4 KOs), is an eight-round super lightweight matchup that will serve as the opening bout of what is now a three-fight ShoBox telecast.

In Friday’s main event, undefeated 168-pound prospects Ronald Ellis (14-0-1, 10 KOs) and Junior Younan (13-0, 9 KOs) will clash in a 10-round super middleweight bout. In the co-feature, Thomas Mattice (10-0, 8 KOs) will face two-time ShoBox winner Rolando Chinea (15-1-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight matchup.

NOTE: A previously announced matchup between Devin Haney and Harmonito Dela Torre was pulled from the ShoBox telecast after the Filipino Dela Torre encountered visa issues.

