January 30, 2018

Schwarz-Nebo final press conference

WBO #6 heavyweight Tom Schwarz (19-0, 12 KOs) and Samir Nebo (10-1-1, 10 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their clash on Saturday at the Erdgas Sports Arena in Halle (Saale), Germany. The bout will be for the WBO-Intercontinental and German domestic titles.

Photo: Team SES / P. Gercke

Tom Schwarz: “I am the more complete boxer. Even if my boxing tactics should fail, my fighting spirit will never fail. I went through the long injury break building up an inner anger, a great impatience and Samir will feel it!”

Samir Nebo: “I have nothing to lose. On Saturday, I will not be the Samir that you knew before. I will make the fight of my life!”

