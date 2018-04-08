Tyner tops Byrd in Ypsilanti, Michigan

By Brad Snyder The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

Welterweight Lanardo Tyner is a boxing fan’s fighter. Perhaps, the common fan may have not heard of him. But the Michigan faithful hear his vicious body shots echo throughout the gym and sporting venues long after his fights.



If you have been lucky enough to see Larnardo “Pain Server” Tyner fight, there is no mistaking his love for the sport. He is, by far, the biggest talker in the ring and, as a matter of fact, outside the ring, as well. More importantly, he likes to be hit. But don’t be fooled. He likes to be hit, then hit back.

In front of the spectators at the Eastern Michigan Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan, who enjoyed MMA, concerts, gambling, VIP areas for the ladies, and first-class entertainment, the last two fights of the boxing portion of the night brought the fireworks.

At 42 years old, Tyner still feels disrespected. His opponent, Andre Byrd, brought all you can to a fight with Tyner. The double-edged sword of “pick your poison” with Tyner is a game of tag. If you protect your chin, he’s going for the body. Protect your body, he’s going right for your chin. Byrd, who showed amazing grit and ability to keep Tyner working all 8 Rounds, just couldn’t convince Tyner he was a threat.

Tyner, often cornering Byrd, was able to throw massive right and left hooks to the body. It was a strong left to the body that forced Byrd to go down in the 2nd. Perhaps the biggest credit to Tyner’s ability to win was his jab. Even with the body shots landing as clean as they did, he did not abandon the jab. Byrd’s strong chin got trapped often against the ropes and corners. A short right by Tyner to Byrd’s head in the 6th, put Byrd into the ropes. The second knockdown was enough on the score cards. Tyner, in cruise control, took punch requests from the crowd. One fan yelled for an uppercut. Tyner, then, raised his arm and acknowledged the advice. Five seconds later, you saw that uppercut.

The judges scored the bout (79-71, 79-71, 78-72) all in favor Tyner for the vacant ABF American Boxing Federation Mid-American Welterweight champion.

In a rematch, light heavyweight James “The Equalizer” Ballard looked to avenge his previous loss to Britton Norwood in Oregon last December. Norwood, who dominated the first fight, got a taste of what a very determined and dedicated Ballard could be capable of. In the 1st Round, both fighters were head-hunting, throwing as hard as they could to the head. This lack of body work may have closed the only opportunity Norwood had, as the middle rounds Ballard controlled by body work and his aggressiveness. What was an exciting and brutal fight turned in Ballard’s favor in the 5th. A right hand to the head buckled Norwood. Ballard was quickly able to finish the knockdown with more body shots. A second knockdown by Ballard’s in the 5th, produced a huge mouse under Norwood’s right eye.

The key to the later rounds was Ballard’s ability to punch out of holds, as Norwood was on survivor mode clinching and holding. Norwood fell in the 6th Round, now having his nose busted. The fight marked a total 180-degree turnaround by Ballard. He, finally, looked that part of champion boxer. He looked quick; a change from his old self. He looked strong and powerful. Also, absent from his previous fights, there was the power that was often heard about in sparring sessions. But Ballard brought it to the Eastern Michigan Convocation Center Saturday night in Ypsilanti. The judges scored the UD decision for Ballard (79-70, 78-71, 78-71). The win gave Ballard the vacant ABF USA Mid-American Light Heavyweight Championship and improved him to (10-1, 3 KOs). Norwood now falls to (6-3-1, 5 KOs).

A long absence by cruiserweight Ryan Rawls from the ring, mixed with a hungry Kalinn Williams accepting the fight on less than 24 hours-notice, produced a dominating win for Williams. Round 2 had Rawls caught with a sweeping right. The knockdown was the first of two Rawls suffered with another coming in the 3rd Round. The judges all came back with a unanimous decision in favor of Williams (39-35, 40-34, 39-35). Rawls falls to (1-1), as Williams improves to (2-0).

Middleweight Leon Lawson III (3-0, 2 KOs) proved why he is on the tongues of so many fans, as he took a good step up in competition and defeating Justin Johnson (6-14-6) by a 1:46 1st Round TKO. The fight, although not lasting long, showcased his power in his right hand and his big height advantage in the middleweight class.

Saturday’s action, labeled “Vegas Nights, Ypsi” was promoted by Vegas Nights Ypsi LLC-Richard Thomas and match made by Eric McGuire.