Trainer Rushton: Horn will upset Crawford

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

According to trainer Glenn Rushton, his charge WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn has an unorthodox style that will upset the best welterweights in the world including mandatory contender Terrence Crawford who Horn will clash with on April 14 at Madison Square Garden.

“A lot of the Americans have the view that Crawford wins easy,” Rushton told the Sydney Morning Herald. “But it’s a little bit like the Pacquiao false sense of security. They just don’t know what we’re going to bring to the table.

“This is going to be torrid. But it’s a complex fight, a different fight to Pacquiao. Crawford is very good and very adaptable. He can switch from orthodox to southpaw, can fight the whole fight in either stance. He can go from elusive to attacking. He’s incredibly skillful. In boxing, it’s as big as it gets.

“But Jeff is very different. Jeff brings that level of uncertainty, a very unorthodox style that can upset the best fighters. They just go ‘what the hell am I in against here?. He’s relentless, he’s difficult to hit. He never stops coming’.”