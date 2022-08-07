August 7, 2022
Toyoshima stops Abdulhamid, keeps WBO AP 147lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBO#10, WBC#13 Ryota Toyoshima (16-2-1, 10 KOs), 146.5, decisively kept his WBO Asia Pacific welterweight belt as he aggressively took the leadoff, battered Filipino champ Adam Diu Abdulhamid (17-11, 9 KOs), 146.25, and halted him at 0:37 of the fifth round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. The lefty champ holds both WBO AP and OPBF belts, but he had only the former on the line this night. Toyoshima had the Filipino’s right ear badly swollen with his repeated left shots, and his furious surge in the fatal session prompted the referee’s intervention.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.


